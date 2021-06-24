Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,045 Shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPM. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 949,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $4,164,000. Ramius Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 190,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 90,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHP Merger stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. CHP Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

