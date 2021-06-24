Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851,842 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hycroft Mining were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYMC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 11,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 196.13% and a negative return on equity of 11,749.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stanton K. Rideout acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $102,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,428,222 shares of company stock worth $5,273,788. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

