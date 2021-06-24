Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 302,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $590,000.

Get Growth Capital Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS GCACU traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 30,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,913. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.