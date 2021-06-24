Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 523.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,318 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1,286.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 257,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 239,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 440,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 405,788 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 507.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 255,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 213,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Cardtronics stock remained flat at $$39.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cardtronics plc has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,605,454.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.