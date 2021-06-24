Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Shares Down 3%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 4,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 189,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.