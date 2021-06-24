Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.
Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
