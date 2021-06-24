Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

