Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

