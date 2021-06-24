Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up to $189.63

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $189.63, but opened at $196.20. Winmark shares last traded at $196.20, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $734.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.63.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.12% and a negative return on equity of 246.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Winmark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Winmark by 7.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Winmark by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Winmark by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 11.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

