Wing (WING) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.70 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $25.47 million and $6.70 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $14.96 or 0.00044179 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00105236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00167510 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,825.75 or 0.99883509 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,827,229 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,229 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

