Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WBRBY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.42. 5,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

