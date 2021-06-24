WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at B. Riley

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WOW. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

