Wexford Capital LP Sells 600 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wexford Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 60.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

BKNG opened at $2,246.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,330.97. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

