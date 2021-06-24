Wexford Capital LP Purchases Shares of 4,500 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

