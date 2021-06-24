Wexford Capital LP Buys New Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after buying an additional 201,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after purchasing an additional 101,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CZR opened at $103.22 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

