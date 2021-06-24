Wexford Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 792,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

