WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of WRK opened at $53.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. WestRock has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 15.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in WestRock by 16.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 39,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in WestRock by 1.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

