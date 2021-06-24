Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank upgraded the stock from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank now has a $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00. Welltower traded as high as $82.45 and last traded at $82.24, with a volume of 67022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.58.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.12.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.