Wells Fargo & Company Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $102.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s current price.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.12.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.