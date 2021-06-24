Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.
Welbilt stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 221.18 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 58,874 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,927,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.