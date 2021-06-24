Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Welbilt stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 221.18 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 58,874 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,927,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

