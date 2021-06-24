WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 1,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WECMF shares. TD Securities cut their target price on WeCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WeCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

About WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF)

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

