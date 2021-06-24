WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $164.63 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $164.63 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0997 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00095588 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,744,942,979 coins and its circulating supply is 1,651,348,055 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

