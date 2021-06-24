Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Washington Prime Group worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPG. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPG opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.38. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.70.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 55.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WPG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

