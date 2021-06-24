Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €139.00 ($163.53).

ETR WCH opened at €129.10 ($151.88) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €131.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.89. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 1 year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

