VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,588 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in VMware by 48.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,013 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 48,762 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 70.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 33.3% in the first quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in VMware by 47.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $155.98 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.77.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.