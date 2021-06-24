Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.43.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

