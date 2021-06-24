Visa (NYSE:V) Reaches New 12-Month High at $238.22

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $238.22 and last traded at $237.41, with a volume of 34198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.42. The stock has a market cap of $461.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

