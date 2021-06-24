Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $24,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $300,532,000 after buying an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $5,723,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

VRTS opened at $274.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $300.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

