Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Upgraded to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CYBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CYBBF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

