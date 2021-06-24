Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $512,896.50 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $512,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,767.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
VIR stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
