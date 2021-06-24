Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $512,896.50 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $512,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,767.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VIR stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

