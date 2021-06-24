VINchain (VIN) Market Cap Hits $2.03 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $194,125.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.50 or 0.00605956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00040182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

