Victoria (LON:VCP) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Victoria from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

LON VCP opened at GBX 1,019.29 ($13.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.94. Victoria has a 52 week low of GBX 226.50 ($2.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,150 ($15.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,008.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.61.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

