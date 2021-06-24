ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives $49.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.14.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. 757,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,756,492. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.