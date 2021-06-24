Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.90

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 67890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

A number of analysts have commented on VRT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,535 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $6,667,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 346.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 172,671 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 58.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 375,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 137,773 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

