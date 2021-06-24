VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Shares Gap Down to $47.15

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.15, but opened at $46.08. VEREIT shares last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 4,507 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on VER. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

