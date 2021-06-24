Venus Reward Token (VRT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $664,663.00

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $40.93 million and approximately $664,663.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded 50.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.38 or 0.00603026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00077301 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.