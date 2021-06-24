Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Shares Down 3.5%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.32 and last traded at $68.32. Approximately 282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.82.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Venture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.48.

Venture Corporation Limited provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of color imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life and medical science products.

