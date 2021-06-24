Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.490-3.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.850-0.860 EPS.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $312.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,742. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.84. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $228.81 and a one year high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 123.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.18.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $184,590.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,340.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

