Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBLT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 10,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.94. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

