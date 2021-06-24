Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 4.9% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.59. 248,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,279. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.