Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Buys Shares of 23,300 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 243,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

