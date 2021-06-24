Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 22.9% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned approximately 0.62% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $275,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after buying an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after buying an additional 839,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after buying an additional 746,729 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,624,000 after buying an additional 638,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,589,000 after buying an additional 329,841 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.02. 28,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,496. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

