Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $224.90. 380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,189. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $140.25 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.86.

