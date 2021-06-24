Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Raised by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.4% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,717. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

