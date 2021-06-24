Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 953 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $185.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

