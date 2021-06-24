Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.19 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $164.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $165.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

