Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 982 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $317.22 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.99. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.90 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

