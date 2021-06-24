Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.81 Million

Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce $188.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.55 million and the highest is $205.10 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $77.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.52. 1,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,357. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.21. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

