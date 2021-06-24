USDJ Reaches Market Cap of $14.85 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.85 million and $18.14 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00111899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00170126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,708.63 or 1.00116564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002786 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

