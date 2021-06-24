UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 807,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 73,249 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.3% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $300,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 143,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 56,430 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,697,000 after purchasing an additional 522,460 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $397.80. 80,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $285.57 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

