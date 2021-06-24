United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $204.02 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

